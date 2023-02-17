Eduardo Reyes

  • Tony Blair
    Feature

    Insult to injury

    17 February 2023

    Controversial and divisive personal injury law reforms appear set to multiply further after 25 years of disruption. Eduardo Reyes reports.

  • Police on bike
    Feature

    Practising law in the first world war

    3 February 2023

    A solicitor’s memoirs – part 1.

  • Jeremy Hunt
    Opinion

    Our struggling economy needs legal certainty

    2023-02-03T00:01:00

    The Treasury needs to look not only at our finances, but also our laws.

  • Philip wood
    News

    England and Wales still lowest-risk jurisdiction

    2023-01-27T15:30:00

    ‘Predictability and certain outcomes’ the most important features of English law for commercial parties.

  • A crowd of local residents in Kyiv take refuge in the subway during air raids
    Feature

    Advice in conflict

    6 January 2023

    Ukraine’s lawyers enter 2023 under enormous personal and financial stress, but the profession is fighting hard to uphold the rule of law.

  • Nichola Westlake
    Feature

    Feeling the heat

    9 December 2022

    What is the legal profession’s role in preventing climate catastrophe? Eduardo Reyes reports from the Gazette’s latest roundtable.

  • DSC08358
    News

    Gallery: Law Society marks women solicitors centenary

    2022-12-08T11:05:00

    Attorney general joins celebration of first four women admitted to the profession.

  • Productivity graph
    Feature

    Time's arrows

    2 December 2022

    Changes to law firm pricing models and productivity were among the business-critical topics discussed at the Gazette’s latest roundtable. Eduardo Reyes reports.

  • Ukranian refugees
    Feature

    Slowly does it

    18 November 2022

    UK immigration policy puts the Home Office on a collision course with ‘global Britain’ and the government’s growth aspirations. Eduardo Reyes reports.

  • Disabled toilet sign
    Opinion

    How far to the toilet?

    2022-11-17T12:22:00

    Legal London is a desert for disabled toilets with a hoist and a changing table. If that’s not shameful, it is at least a shame.

  • Covid ward
    Feature

    Novel claims and respecting the boundaries

    11 November 2022

    Bond Solon expert witness conference.

  • Black Lives Matter protest
    Feature

    Becoming equal to the task

    4 November 2022

    The legal profession’s uneven progress on racial diversity is enduring and well documented, so what needs to change? Eduardo Reyes reports from the Gazette’s latest roundtable.

  • i stock id 181417211
    News

    New powers for forensic science regulator by end of March

    2022-11-04T11:01:00

    Statutory code will create 'the ultimate power of prohibition'.

  • Sarah Conway, Maurice Turnor Gardner; and Robert Barham, Forsters
    Feature

    Home ground

    28 October 2022

    For residential conveyancers, commoditisation and unrealistic demands on their time amid a staffing crisis are high on a list of challenges. But, as Eduardo Reyes reports from the latest Gazette roundtable, there are signs that the downward pressure on fees is easing.

  • Eduardo-Reyes-2019
    Opinion

    The 'how' of coping

    2022-10-26T09:49:00

    Resilience isn’t just something you have, or don’t have, though people often talk about it as if it is.

  • Roundtable
    Feature

    You can’t take it with you

    21 October 2022

    Covid-19 focused the minds of the wealthy on their legacies – on life, death and what exactly it is they want to leave behind. This is making for novel discussions with their lawyers, Eduardo Reyes discovers.

  • Black Power demonstration in west London, 1970
    Feature

    On the march

    7 October 2022

    A trawl of the Gazette’s archives to mark Black History Month yields some surprises for Eduardo Reyes

  • EU UK flags
    Feature

    Written in the stars

    2022-10-03T00:01:00

    The Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill envisages ripping up the EU lawbook, sparking concerns about the rule of law and parliamentary scrutiny. Eduardo Reyes reports.

  • Eduardo Reyes coutout
    Opinion

    All quiet on the legal front?

    23 September 2022

    If we are in for a quieter time, there is a chance that the hard slog of overdue maintenance work can start.

  • House-rocket
    Feature

    Bringing the house down

    2022-09-20T00:01:00

    A sustained boom in property transactions generated huge volume but has done little to resolve conveyancing’s systemic problems.

