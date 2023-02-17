Eduardo Reyes
Insult to injury
Controversial and divisive personal injury law reforms appear set to multiply further after 25 years of disruption. Eduardo Reyes reports.
Practising law in the first world war
A solicitor’s memoirs – part 1.
Our struggling economy needs legal certainty
The Treasury needs to look not only at our finances, but also our laws.
England and Wales still lowest-risk jurisdiction
‘Predictability and certain outcomes’ the most important features of English law for commercial parties.
Advice in conflict
Ukraine’s lawyers enter 2023 under enormous personal and financial stress, but the profession is fighting hard to uphold the rule of law.
Feeling the heat
What is the legal profession’s role in preventing climate catastrophe? Eduardo Reyes reports from the Gazette’s latest roundtable.
Gallery: Law Society marks women solicitors centenary
Attorney general joins celebration of first four women admitted to the profession.
Time's arrows
Changes to law firm pricing models and productivity were among the business-critical topics discussed at the Gazette’s latest roundtable. Eduardo Reyes reports.
Slowly does it
UK immigration policy puts the Home Office on a collision course with ‘global Britain’ and the government’s growth aspirations. Eduardo Reyes reports.
How far to the toilet?
Legal London is a desert for disabled toilets with a hoist and a changing table. If that’s not shameful, it is at least a shame.
Novel claims and respecting the boundaries
Bond Solon expert witness conference.
Becoming equal to the task
The legal profession’s uneven progress on racial diversity is enduring and well documented, so what needs to change? Eduardo Reyes reports from the Gazette’s latest roundtable.
New powers for forensic science regulator by end of March
Statutory code will create 'the ultimate power of prohibition'.
Home ground
For residential conveyancers, commoditisation and unrealistic demands on their time amid a staffing crisis are high on a list of challenges. But, as Eduardo Reyes reports from the latest Gazette roundtable, there are signs that the downward pressure on fees is easing.
The 'how' of coping
Resilience isn’t just something you have, or don’t have, though people often talk about it as if it is.
You can’t take it with you
Covid-19 focused the minds of the wealthy on their legacies – on life, death and what exactly it is they want to leave behind. This is making for novel discussions with their lawyers, Eduardo Reyes discovers.
On the march
A trawl of the Gazette’s archives to mark Black History Month yields some surprises for Eduardo Reyes
Written in the stars
The Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill envisages ripping up the EU lawbook, sparking concerns about the rule of law and parliamentary scrutiny. Eduardo Reyes reports.
All quiet on the legal front?
If we are in for a quieter time, there is a chance that the hard slog of overdue maintenance work can start.
Bringing the house down
A sustained boom in property transactions generated huge volume but has done little to resolve conveyancing’s systemic problems.