Jonathan Goldsmith
Jonathan Goldsmith is Law Society Council member for EU matters and a former secretary general of the Council of Bars and Law Societies of Europe. All views expressed are personal and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Law Society Council
Contact info
- Opinion
Welcome to the Ministry of High Standards and Professionalism
We must not take what happens – or indeed dies in silence - in our Ministry of Justice as indicative of what happens in the wider world, and certainly not as being normal.
- Opinion
Thank goodness for immigration lawyers
Part of this article is a call for support for immigration solicitors in the difficult times ahead. The second part is a response to duty.
- Opinion
ChatGPT: bad jokes, good first drafts
Lawyers must embrace the new artificial intelligence wunderkind.
- Opinion
Solicitors need ECHR rights, too
Two solicitors were assassinated in the UK in recent decades, and neither has received the justice that they deserve.
- Opinion
The impact of EU law on lawyers' fees
Will our current level of consumer rights continue if and when the Retained EU Law Bill becomes an act of parliament?
- Opinion
'The law is closed!'
We need a new Charles Dickens, to highlight the miseries of our disintegrating systems, and in particular our legal system.
- Opinion
End-of-year review
From public sector strikes, through to the Russian invasion, climate change, and the death of the Queen, law firms have faced a myriad challenging issues.
- Opinion
Legal professional privilege reaffirmed
Court of Justice of the European Union decides interesting case on lawyers' rights.
- Opinion
The SRA and whistleblowing
The regulator has long encouraged whistleblowing. Now it wants to be recognised as an official body to which a whistleblowing disclosure can be made.
- Opinion
Solicitors should not police economic crime
A new addition to the public interest objectives is an attempt to advance specific government policy through regulatory manipulation. It must be resisted.
- Opinion
Law firms face political threats over ESG
As efforts to combat climate change intensify, we can expect the role of lawyers to be challenged more aggressively.
- Opinion
Hamlet without the prince
Events to play out this month may have a significant impact on the future identity both of our profession and of the government.
- Opinion
Does our duty to the client trump the public interest?
From the arguments the question provoked at last week’s International Bar Association conference, it is clear not everyone agrees.
- Opinion
Protecting the rights of lawyers
A convention protecting only lawyers raises interesting questions, to which there are no easy answers.
- Opinion
Lawfare slips through parliamentary warfare
Despite many other calls on MPs’ time during the last week of the Truss government, opportunity was still found for a lawfare debate.
- Opinion
Brave new hybrid world
We may as well get used to the fact that our ways of participating in meetings and inter-connecting have changed forever.
- Opinion
Russian sanctions move further into legal services
We cannot boast about how indispensable our services are to international trade while expecting our work to escape efforts to cut Russia off from trading with the west.
- Opinion
Farewell then, Brussels. So what now?
As the Law Society’s Brussels office closes, here’s why we must maintain close ties with our EU neighbours.
- Opinion
When clients harm us
Concerns about lawyer wellbeing traditionally focus on workplace problems, rather than issues arising from clients.
- Opinion
Needed – a phrase to describe us
Is there a phrase which describes the role of a lawyer truthfully and positively, and which can be used as shorthand in public discourse?