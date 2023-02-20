Monidipa Fouzder
Lawyers working from home doing longer hours, finds survey
Poll reveals legal professionals are working longer days but enjoying better work-life balance.
Bar tells LSB to rethink 'wrong-headed' business plan
Bar Council once again accuses oversight regulator of over-reaching.
Barristers cannot frustrate disciplinary proceedings by renouncing status
Bar Tribunals & Adjudications Service sets out position in report on climate campaigner Timothy Crosland.
LSB should focus on 'more pressing' areas than conveyancing
Oversight regulator told it needs to widen its focus on improving customer information.
LAA fails to attract sufficient bids for housing legal aid contracts
Law Society says second procurement opportunity shows work has become financially unviable.
Partners want to break away and set up their own firm - survey
Litigation funder says findings show appetite for solicitors wanting to break out of traditional mould.
News focus: Treasury coughs up for prosecutors - but solicitors still 'short-changed'
The Treasury has coughed up to address the disparity between prosecution and defence fees. But to the Law Society’s dismay, criminal legal aid solicitors continue to be ‘short-changed’.
Domestic abuse victims 'still being cross-examined by alleged perpetrator'
Charities and solicitors urge Dominic Raab to review legal aid fees to ensure lawyers are available to step in.
SQE: Apprentices 'outperforming' other candidates
Solicitors Regulation Authority reveals pass rate data during National Apprenticeship Week.
Follow AG's lead over legal aid fees, Raab urged
Law Society says attorney general recognises need for equality of arms between prosecution and defence barristers.
Legal aid widened for child cases following public law challenge
Means test removed for carers of looked-after children in special educational needs and disability tribunal.
Women and black employed barristers 'most likely to report bullying and discrimination'
Bar Council says the employed bar's image as a diverse and inclusive workplace masks serious issues.
Barclays teams up with firms to offer 'pioneering' training contract
Trainees will divide their time between the private practice and in-house sectors.
Women outnumber men two to one in law studies
UCAS figures obtained by law firm cast fresh spotlight on gender diversity in the legal profession.
Tribunal 'wrong to strike out judge's grievance claims'
Crown court judge asks employment appeal tribunal to set aside lower court's judgment striking out her claims.
'Stop short-changing solicitors': HM Treasury gives prosecutors extra cash
Settlement restores parity of funding between prosecution and defence barristers - but solicitors still 'short-changed'.
News focus: Solicitors ramp up campaign for cohabitation law reform
Despite a succession of governments being reluctant to act, family lawyers are resetting their campaign to secure reform of the rights of cohabitants when relationships break down.
Trade union formally establishes branch for judges
GMB demands answers from lord chief justice over ‘toxic work environment’ reportedly leaving some members feeling suicidal.
Murder trial adjourned for three days 'because heating not working'
Home affairs committee told criminal justice system creaking due to decades of underfunding.
'Raise legal aid': Wales's message to Westminster
Welsh government highlights financial support for advice services despite justice not being devolved.