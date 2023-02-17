Michael Cross
News focus: Are lawyers still breaching judgment embargoes?
Despite the master of the rolls’ clarion call for lawyers to respect judgment embargoes and a warning about possible contempt proceedings, high-profile breaches continue to happen.
'Community courts' on Labour's justice agenda
Shadow justice secretary promises 50% increase in Crown prosecution staff and also hints at reviving idea of levy on City firms to fund access to justice.
Tehran summons lawyer Sotoudeh's husband to prison
Human rights group condemns latest move as 'blatant attempt to silence' rights campaigner.
SRA confirms new fining powers
Fixed penalty regime and ‘personal impact statements’ are among the new measures.
US fintech chases Islamic wills market with law firm acquisition
Birmingham firm iWill Solicitors, established in 2007, pioneered sharia-compliant wills.
Britcoin is not as bonkers as it sounds
Access to public - central bank - money is essential for stability in the post-cash economy.
Running indemnity fund won’t require a levy - or more staff, SRA chief says
Regulator confirms that it will not impose a SIF levy on the profession ‘in the near future’.
News focus: Dr Bitcoin raises the stakes on cryptoassets
As Australian billionaire Dr Craig Wright’s court cases over the bitcoin digital currency continue, growing judicial expertise on cryptoassets may help to make England a forum of choice.
What downturn? Legal sector turnover up 8.6%
Official figures show 'incredibly resilient' performance despite wider economic woes.
Supreme Court clarifies law on leasehold service charges
Landlords have the right to reapportion charges despite provision of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1985.
Owners of 53,000 properties still unknown
Analysis of new Register of Overseas Entities shows almost half the companies required to declare failed to do so.
£2bn bitcoin fiduciary duty case to go to trial
Court of Appeal overturns ruling in proceedings brought by computer scientist who claims to be bitcoin's inventor.
Regulation expert to take helm of regulators' regulator
Alan Kershaw to replace Helen Philips, who is stepping down as LSB chair after five years.
Trade deal ‘could liberalise Korea legal market’
Law Society responds to consultation on enhanced UK-Republic of Korea trade agreement.
Beware of taking fees in crypto, SRA warns
Regulator publishes 'risk outlook report' on cryptocurrencies and other distributed ledger technologies.
Government promises 'robust approach' to crypto regulation
Proposals will set rules to ensure crypto-asset promotions are fair, clear and not misleading.
Mystery remains over new home of LawtechUK
Government-funded initiative predicts ‘exciting future’ following the closure of host organisation.
Law firms less fearful of Big Four threat
Annual snapshot shows ‘alternative legal service providers’ are growing by 20% a year.
Top-100 firms call off merger plan
Womble Bond Dickinson and BDB Pitmans say the best path forward is to remain independent.
State dissent monitoring units ‘operating outside law’
Former Supreme Court justice among individuals being monitored by 'Ministry of Truth' units.