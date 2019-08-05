Stephen Ridley
Insight: Protecting your business from a cyber attack
Cyberclear, Hiscox’s Cyber and Data Risks Insurance, has been ranked the most comprehensive policy by the Insurance Times.
How do I insure my business against cyber threat?
The basic precautions every legal firm should adopt to help prevent a successful cyber-attack and what to look for when buying insurance by Stephen Ridley, Senior Development Underwriter and Product Head, Hiscox UK & Ireland