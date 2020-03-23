Andy Ellis
- Feature
The road ahead for detailed assessment
Electronic billing.
- Feature
Fixed costs reform: On the right track?
LJ Jackson’s latest proposal elicits positives and pitfalls.
- Feature
Second coming of costs bill offers new hope
Latest Hutton Committee bill of costs can be an effective tool in resolution of disputes.
- Opinion
Jackson proportionality problem
The development of costs budgeting will prove to be a positive game-changer.
- Opinion
Fallout from Mitchell judgment
Mitchell shifts the focus to prevention rather than securing relief from sanction.