Joe Egan

Joe Egan is the President of the Law Society of England and Wales

  • Law Society findings
    Feature

    The science behind consumer bias

    2018-06-04T15:15:00

    Law Society research on the most useful information solicitors can give consumers threw up some interesting results.

  • Joe Egan
    Feature

    Law Society business review

    9 April 2018

    This month’s Law Society spotlight looks back on 2017 as a whole.

  • Joe Egan
    Feature

    In with the new

    8 January 2018

    December’s Council meeting, at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, had a packed agenda which looked back over 2017 and forward to implementing changes already under way.

  • Law Society HQ following 2016 refurbishment
    Opinion

    ​Society governance latest

    9 October 2017

    The review of Law Society governance is now resulting in change being implemented, with more being considered.

  • Joe egan
    Feature

    Managing the risk: protecting your clients

    2017-09-18T09:39:00

    Protection of clients’ sensitive information is essential for solicitors working in the modern world, and managing cybersecurity threats is a vital part of this procedure