- Feature
The science behind consumer bias
Law Society research on the most useful information solicitors can give consumers threw up some interesting results.
- Feature
Law Society business review
This month’s Law Society spotlight looks back on 2017 as a whole.
- Feature
In with the new
December’s Council meeting, at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, had a packed agenda which looked back over 2017 and forward to implementing changes already under way.
- Opinion
Society governance latest
The review of Law Society governance is now resulting in change being implemented, with more being considered.
- Feature
Managing the risk: protecting your clients
Protection of clients’ sensitive information is essential for solicitors working in the modern world, and managing cybersecurity threats is a vital part of this procedure