- News
Insurers ask for Supreme Court to hear mixed injury cases
Association of British Insurers seeks permission to appeal last month’s majority decision.
- News
International firm partner charged clients for London trip with daughter, tribunal hears
Former Reed Smith solicitor denies dishonesty and blames secretary for administrative error.
- News
Defendant accusing party of 'warehousing' claim loses strike-out bid
Claimant did not simply put the matter on hold until it was convenient, judge rules.
- News
MPs open new inquiry into whiplash reforms
Justice committee will ask how well the new whiplash portal is working and whether savings are being made.
- News
Beneficiary allowed to challenge firm's fees after fourfold rise
Costs judge orders assessment of Kent firm's bill for administering £2.9 million estate.
- News
Barrister admits allowing secret judgment details to be published
Judge says barrister showed ‘carelessness’ in breaching High Court confidentiality order.
- News
Struggling Ince misses third deadline for publishing results
Shares have been suspended for six weeks while final audits are signed off.
- News
Solicitor of 50 years banned after 743 cheques found stashed away
Manchester managing partner struck off for failing to pay disbursements worth £233,000.
- News
Court rejects defendant’s attempted U-turn on admission of liability
Claimant’s lawyers argued admission had partly been made to save inquest costs.
- News
Paralegal sacked while pregnant suffered discrimination
Fee earner was dismissed after firm decided cavity wall claims should be dropped.
- News
PI firm absorbs £5m profit hit in 'year of transition'
Fletchers Solicitors says it has invested in the business and is ready for a revenue surge.
- News
Divorce lawyer ghosted client and held on to £132,000
Solicitor offered no explanation for why the funds from settlement were not released.
- News
Firm admits deposed chief executive used racist expression over dinner
Multi-faceted employment claim will proceed to a full hearing after strike-out bid rejected.
- News
We weren’t going to spend £700m on Quindell, ex-S+G directors tell court
Witnesses deny they used leaks of confidential information to beat down the price of 2015 acquisition.
- News
We have done 'huge amount' to support welfare of judges, LCJ insists
Lord Burnett says the judiciary has ‘completely transformed’ help for its members.
- News
Leading PI firm pays tribute to 'wonderfully kind' solicitor
Jonathan Bamforth was respected throughout personal injury sector for serious injury work.
- News
Solicitor fined for allowing elderly woman in care to sell home
Essex lawyer also missed ‘obvious’ warning signs on a potentially fraudulent transaction.
- News
Focus on real-life not high concepts, consumer watchdog tells regulator
Panel says LSB devotes disproportionate time and resources to issues such as rule of law and professional ethics.
- News
Solicitor dishonest over his income loses strike-off appeal
Northwest London practitioner misled Legal Aid Agency when he asked to pay debt in instalments.
- News
Solicitor impersonated friend to secure NHS prescriptions
South Wales practitioner struck off after conviction leading to 12-month community order.