- Opinion
Where IP and IT meet
Information Technology and Intellectual Property Law – Seventh Edition | David I Bainbridge
- Feature
How do I establish network security?
How can organisations try to reduce risk? The following ten areas should form the foundation of any network security plan.
- Feature
Staying secure when agile working
Working out of the office? Beware of public Wi-Fi networks & other risks.
- Feature
Lawtech workshop: In your own defence
In the second instalment of a regular Gazette feature, Peter Wright cites the NHS and Royal Navy in arguing that your old IT system might not be as safe as you think.
- Feature
Finding the right IT strategy
In the first instalment of a regular Gazette feature, Peter Wright considers how law firms should approach their IT investment
- News
The 2012 Finance bill and capital allowances: no time for complacency
The new rules on capital allowances in commercial property are now in effect with the passing of the 2012 Finance bill. These rules will greatly affect commercial property owners, leaseholders and importantly, their lawyers.