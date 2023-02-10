Rachel Rothwell
Rachel Rothwell is a Gazette columnist and editor of Litigation Funding magazine
Contact info
- Opinion
Disclosure: dealing with a deluge of data
Data volumes are growing faster than human-only disclosure review teams could possibly keep up with.
- Feature
People power
Pay rates spiked last year as firms competed hard for a limited supply of good solicitors selling their labour at a premium. But will the recruitment frenzy continue in 2023, and will high salaries translate into longer hours? Rachel Rothwell reports.
- Opinion
Get ready for a roller coaster ride in 2023
Costs reform: what changes should lawyers be bracing themselves for?
- News
Court of Appeal rejects costs set-off
Ruling has significant implications for all claims where a Part 36 settlement requires a court order.
- News
High court rejects costs setoff in QOCS claim
Master Stevens ordered the settlement sum to be paid to the claimant without any deduction.
- Opinion
Time for a rethink on extending fixed costs
MoJ's decision to press ‘pause’ on the extension of fixed costs is wise. Should it now press the 'delete' button?
- Opinion
Belsner takes a bite out of 'cannibal' legal industry
Belsner v Cam Legal Services: What exactly did the Court of Appeal decide?
- News
CPRC to give ‘early notice’ of fixed costs rules
Changes will see fixed recoverable costs extended to nearly all money claims worth up to £100,000.
- Feature
Not in my backyard
Reform of planning law is a sensitive area – especially for Conservative voters – but it is also essential to the government’s growth ambitions. Rachel Rothwell reports on a suite of looming reforms.
- Opinion
EU gunning for litigation funders
Regulation of litigation funders in the EU moves closer - where does that leave the UK?
- Opinion
Will budgeting survive latest costs review?
Things never stay still for long in the world of costs.
- News
Crypto market rife for new areas of litigation
Sector experts predict upturn in civil fraud claims against coin exchanges.
- Feature
Playing politics
Prison lawyers are sceptical about the latest reforms of prisons and probation, reports Rachel Rothwell. At Westminster debate on penal policy long ago degenerated into a competition over who can shout the loudest about crime.
- Opinion
Braced for an answer on informed consent
Claimant legal sector prepares itself for Belsner ruling.
- Opinion
Jeremy Hunt’s handy sword of Damocles
Proposals by chair of the Commons Health and Social Care Committee represent an overhaul of the way compensation is awarded when injury is caused by the NHS.
- Opinion
Are you about to become extinct?
When the facts of a dispute become incontestable where will that leave lawyers?
- Opinion
As fixed costs expand we need answers
With fixed costs due to be extended into most straightforward civil claims worth up to £100,000, and into clin neg claims worth up to £25,000, the CoA’s ruling in Belsner will be even more important.
- Feature
Home truths
Housing is an ‘utterly adversarial’ arena unsuited to mediation, hears Rachel Rothwell. But with legal aid rates unviable and cross-subsidy under threat, the government does little but talk about tenants’ rights.
- Opinion
Can new clin neg fee scheme be made to work?
For those injured through careless or substandard medical care, the new system must work fairly despite the low fees on offer.
- Feature
Giving up baby
Surrogacy is becoming an increasingly popular option for would-be parents who are unable to conceive by ‘conventional’ means. But the UK’s outdated surrogacy laws are in urgent need of reform, reports Rachel Rothwell.