- Opinion
Rate for the job
There’s a reason only 4% of duty solicitors are under 35. It’s the same reason the NHS has 50,000 nursing vacancies.
- Opinion
In the stocks
Is a stockmarket listing looking like a dead letter for legal practices?
- Opinion
Split ends – and means
As the devolved government in Cardiff continues to make new law, the current hotchpotch of devolved and reserved responsibilities pertaining to justice becomes ever harder to justify.
- Profile
Go your own way
Westminster remains hostile, but Cardiff is already preparing for the comprehensive devolution of justice policy and funding. Paul Rogerson meets Mick Antoniw MS, counsel general for Wales
- News
Devolving justice to Wales: MoJ acts on just five Thomas recommendations
Counsel general believes ‘door will be open’ to devolving responsibility for more justice matters if Labour government takes power at Westminster.
- Opinion
Gravy trains
A review of 2023’s jobs market reveals hybrid working could ratchet up pay rates for some solicitors - a trend driven by those who only go in to the office a couple of days a week.
- News
Profits top £30m at Weightmans
National firm took RadcliffesLeBrasseur under its wing last June.
- Opinion
Context is all
Bloodcurdling prognostications should be treated with extreme caution.
- Opinion
Game over?
With Metamorph gone, I wonder whether we have finally seen the last of the big, brash ‘game-changers’.
- News
Top-50 firm’s final accounts reveal plunge in profits
Insurance and dispute resolution specialist BLM was acquired by Clyde & Co last July.
- News
Stellar performer Macfarlanes pays top earner £3.8m
Mid-sized City law firm ranks as one of London’s most profitable.
- News
Eversheds' cash pile swells nearly 50% to £160m
Highest-paid partner at international firm received 30% rise in 2021/22.
- Opinion
Breaking the spell
Former senior partner at Slaughter and May, Christopher Saul, reckons the magic circle has problems.
- Opinion
Strong silent typecast
International Men’s Day is still not taken entirely seriously.
- News
Litigation bellwether sounds warning note for London
Only 54% of litigators expect the market to grow over the next two years - costs reformers must take note, says LSLA chief.
- Opinion
Moral maze
Higgs LLP says law firms have a 'moral responsibility' to help employees negotiate the cost-of-living crisis. But firms can only pay what they can afford.
- News
News focus: COLPs and COFAs convene in Birmingham
A worsening economic climate was high on the agenda at the annual COLPs and COFAs conference – and delegates heard that a single regulator for legal services remains an aspiration at Westminster.
- Opinion
Could 'unbundling' help prevent the access to justice gap widening?
Many solicitors are experimenting by offering pay-as-you-go services to clients under a limited retainer. Many remain sceptical.
- News
SRA poised to issue SLAPPs warning
New communication will define what constitutes strategic litigation against public participation.
- Opinion
SRA conduct rules intrude into private life
We must hope the regulator will deploy its new power judiciously and without recourse to dogma.