  • Cryptocrime
    Feature

    Picking up the traces

    13 January 2020

    As law enforcers fight a multi-faceted battle against fraud, Grania Langdon-Down looks at the revolutionary challenges posed by cryptoassets to solicitors on the frontline.

  • Shutterstock
    Feature

    Death by a thousand cuts?

    11 November 2019

    Working in legal aid gives solicitors an unparalleled opportunity to help ordinary people, reports Grania Langdon-Down. But where is the next generation coming from in a sector that successive governments have repeatedly clobbered?

  • RT
    Feature

    Paths of least resistance

    28 October 2019

    Improving access to the profession and creating a more diverse workforce are laudable ambitions, but is the new Solicitors Qualifying Examination the best way to achieve these aims? Grania Langdon-Down reports from the Gazette’s latest roundtable

  • Bensouda
    Feature

    Wars of the world

    16 September 2019

    The International Criminal Court marked its 21st anniversary with two landmark cases. But concerns persist that the court is not living up to its potential, reports Grania Langdon-Down.

  • Fcanewfri
    News

    City watchdog's staff could escape grilling in LC&F inquiry

    2019-07-29T15:48:00

    Review will not be able to compel Financial Conduct Authority employees to attend interviews.

  • Canary Wharf
    Feature

    Balancing act

    29 July 2019

    No one talks about ‘light touch’ regulation in financial services these days. But is the FCA struggling to find the right balance between intervention and fostering innovation? Grania Langdon-Down reports

  • Immigration protest
    Feature

    Rights of passage

    1 April 2019

    The Windrush scandal has cast a shadow over government attempts to alleviate the UK’s ‘callous’ immigration policies, undermining aspirations for a ‘Global Britain’. Grania Langdon-Down reports

  • Map
    Feature

    Up and away

    11 March 2019

    While the incentive for top law firms to set up northern legal and business hubs lies in reducing office and salary costs, these initiatives can spur ways of working which open up new career opportunities. Grania Langdon-Down reports

  • Future lawyers
    Feature

    Training lawyers for tomorrow

    4 February 2019

    Can new gateways to a legal career mitigate the eye-watering cost of qualification and boost diversity? Grania Langdon-Down reports

  • Slavery protesters
    Feature

    Roads to serfdom

    21 January 2019

    As the government battles to fulfil its pledges on tackling modern slavery, Grania Langdon-Down discovers that professionals are also under huge pressure to help crack down on such criminality.

  • Grania Langdon-Down
    Feature

    Costs office ‘not a sausage-making machine’

    3 December 2018

    Master Peter Haworth hopes e-bills will be introduced to lessen the workload of the Senior Courts Costs Office, but this won’t be any time soon.

  • Court of Protection
    News

    Court of Protection opens door to robes at hearings

    26 November 2018

    Mr Justice Hayden stressed the importance of transparency

  • Gina Miller
    Feature

    Gonna change the world

    12 November 2018

    When lawyers become standard-bearers for high-profile activism, funding major litigation requires innovative thinking. Social media has a vital role too, writes Grania Langon-Down

  • Cliff Richard
    Feature

    Out of harm’s way

    24 September 2018

    High-profile cases such as Sir Cliff Richard’s battle with the BBC are transforming media law. Now social media companies as well as traditional publishers are being held to account for what they disseminate

  • Andrew mc farlane feature main
    Feature

    Broken family

    30 July 2018

    Sir Andrew McFarlane, who succeeded Sir James Munby last week, is demonstrating plenty of empathy. But practitioners filled with trepidation about the future also detect steel in his leadership.

  • Judges procession 2017
    Feature

    Missing opportunities

    18 June 2018

    Damage to career prospects is discouraging applications to the judiciary, but the recruitment problem also extends to social class and race.

  • Gary hickinbottom
    Feature

    One of a kind

    18 June 2018

    Gary Hickinbottom, sole solicitor at the Court of Appeal, began his judicial career as a parking adjudicator. He talks about a ‘colossal’ workload and his mission to achieve a more diverse bench.

  • I phone
    News

    Law enforcers struggle with electronic evidence challenges

    18 June 2018

    Interrogation of director of public prosecutions Alison Saunders highlighted the justice system’s failure to adapt to the digital era.

  • City of london police officers
    News

    City Police test contingency fee pilot

    14 May 2018

    The City of London Police’s financial investigations unit is planning to advertise for a law firm or an asset tracing agency.

  • Serious Fraud Office
    Feature

    Scam busters

    14 May 2018

    Specialist fraud lawyers are in high demand as enforcers struggle to contain what is now the UK’s most commonly experienced crime.

