Grania Langdon-Down
- Feature
Picking up the traces
As law enforcers fight a multi-faceted battle against fraud, Grania Langdon-Down looks at the revolutionary challenges posed by cryptoassets to solicitors on the frontline.
- Feature
Death by a thousand cuts?
Working in legal aid gives solicitors an unparalleled opportunity to help ordinary people, reports Grania Langdon-Down. But where is the next generation coming from in a sector that successive governments have repeatedly clobbered?
- Feature
Paths of least resistance
Improving access to the profession and creating a more diverse workforce are laudable ambitions, but is the new Solicitors Qualifying Examination the best way to achieve these aims? Grania Langdon-Down reports from the Gazette’s latest roundtable
- Feature
Wars of the world
The International Criminal Court marked its 21st anniversary with two landmark cases. But concerns persist that the court is not living up to its potential, reports Grania Langdon-Down.
- News
City watchdog's staff could escape grilling in LC&F inquiry
Review will not be able to compel Financial Conduct Authority employees to attend interviews.
- Feature
Balancing act
No one talks about ‘light touch’ regulation in financial services these days. But is the FCA struggling to find the right balance between intervention and fostering innovation? Grania Langdon-Down reports
- Feature
Rights of passage
The Windrush scandal has cast a shadow over government attempts to alleviate the UK’s ‘callous’ immigration policies, undermining aspirations for a ‘Global Britain’. Grania Langdon-Down reports
- Feature
Up and away
While the incentive for top law firms to set up northern legal and business hubs lies in reducing office and salary costs, these initiatives can spur ways of working which open up new career opportunities. Grania Langdon-Down reports
- Feature
Training lawyers for tomorrow
Can new gateways to a legal career mitigate the eye-watering cost of qualification and boost diversity? Grania Langdon-Down reports
- Feature
Roads to serfdom
As the government battles to fulfil its pledges on tackling modern slavery, Grania Langdon-Down discovers that professionals are also under huge pressure to help crack down on such criminality.
- Feature
Costs office ‘not a sausage-making machine’
Master Peter Haworth hopes e-bills will be introduced to lessen the workload of the Senior Courts Costs Office, but this won’t be any time soon.
- News
Court of Protection opens door to robes at hearings
Mr Justice Hayden stressed the importance of transparency
- Feature
Gonna change the world
When lawyers become standard-bearers for high-profile activism, funding major litigation requires innovative thinking. Social media has a vital role too, writes Grania Langon-Down
- Feature
Out of harm’s way
High-profile cases such as Sir Cliff Richard’s battle with the BBC are transforming media law. Now social media companies as well as traditional publishers are being held to account for what they disseminate
- Feature
Broken family
Sir Andrew McFarlane, who succeeded Sir James Munby last week, is demonstrating plenty of empathy. But practitioners filled with trepidation about the future also detect steel in his leadership.
- Feature
Missing opportunities
Damage to career prospects is discouraging applications to the judiciary, but the recruitment problem also extends to social class and race.
- Feature
One of a kind
Gary Hickinbottom, sole solicitor at the Court of Appeal, began his judicial career as a parking adjudicator. He talks about a ‘colossal’ workload and his mission to achieve a more diverse bench.
- News
Law enforcers struggle with electronic evidence challenges
Interrogation of director of public prosecutions Alison Saunders highlighted the justice system’s failure to adapt to the digital era.
- News
City Police test contingency fee pilot
The City of London Police’s financial investigations unit is planning to advertise for a law firm or an asset tracing agency.
- Feature
Scam busters
Specialist fraud lawyers are in high demand as enforcers struggle to contain what is now the UK’s most commonly experienced crime.